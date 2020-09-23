Molina Healthcare to give away 2,000 FREE PPE and health kits in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Molina Healthcare of Washington is partnering with local organizations to distribute 2,000 PPE kits at a Yakima event this Saturday at Fiesta Foods!
The giveaways include hand sanitizer, masks, mental health information, and more. The event will be held at Fiesta Foods (1008 Nob Hill Blvd. Yakima, WA 9890) this Saturday, September 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until supplies last).
In a continued effort to support the health of the community, Molina Healthcare of Washington is partnering with Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic (YVFWC), Yakima Health District, and Ladies of the Masque to host a drive-through personal protective equipment (PPE) giveaway.
Molina and its partners will distribute 2,000 kits filled with PPE and other health-related materials: face masks for adults and children, hand sanitizer, soap bars, lip balm, handwashing guides, mental health information, and crisis line information.
This event is free and open to the public. Supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. One kit per person, while supplies last.