More demand, less help? Tri-Cities Food Bank responds to COVID-19

KENNEWICK, WA - Food banks in Washington are anticipating a surge in demand for their services, as business closures and layoffs related to COVID-19 continue to ramp up throughout the state.
Due to COVID-19, the Tri-Cities Food Bank executive director said restaurants workers are coming to food banks. VJ Meadows said they see an up-tick of people coming to the food bank in just a short span of time.
"We do not expect that piece to last, but you will see the food banks," Meadows said. "We do not want people to forget us, because we have supported us for 50 years. So we still need to replenish those donations that keeps us going."
Tri-Cities Food Bank disperses more than 20 tons of food a week. Meadows said if that number grows, the food bank will need more funds.
"We want to make sure we are going everything possible to make sure the community that is need," Meadows said. "That those that need food, that we can meet that."
Tri-Cities Food Bank has two main needs: young people and monetary donations. Most of the people who volunteer and manage the sites fall under the high at risk category for COVID-19. Meadows said they are trying to protect them.
"You know whatever time frame they have, would really help us to be able to let those who are at risk, stay home," Meadows said.
There are jobs suited to any skill set at the facilities. Those job locations include reception, kitchen, warehouse and drivers. Even if volunteers are not going to start everyday, Meadows said they can just give them their information. She said that way, the food bank can just call them when they are needed.
"I have ten pounds of flour or I have a thousand, we can deal with it, but we just need drivers that can help us," Meadows said. "And we have the vehicles."
Monetary donations are also needed. She said they have a great need for certain products.
"You know if it is a dollar, we can make that dollar go out a lot further, because we have resources to purchase foods," Meadows said.
Tri-Cities Food Bank purchases food from Second Harvest and other distributors at a far lesser cost than the public has. Any young people interested in volunteering are asked to call Tri-Cities Food Bank's central office in Kennewick at 509-582-0411. Those interested in monetary contribution can also call their office.