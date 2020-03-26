MORROW COUNTY,OR- The Morrow County Public Health Department confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 in the county Thursday night.
County health officials say the person is hospitalized at a hospital out of the state and was exposed to the virus after traveling domestically.
The Morrow County Public Health Department not releasing information about the identity or location of the person at this time.
The individual was in Morrow County for a limited amount of time.
The Oregon Health Authority has been notified and is investigating case at this time. The OHA says that anyone close to the person will be notified to follow COIVID-19 guidelines and monitor their health.
The Health Department does confirm that there are no other confirmed COVID-19 cases in Morrow County.