SALEM, OR - Oregon Governor Kate Brown changes the risk level for counties beginning March 12.
Morrow county has been upgraded to "Lower Risk" from "Moderate Risk" and Umatilla County remains at "High Risk".
There will be two counties in the Extreme Risk level, nine at High Risk, 12 at Moderate Risk, and 13 at Lower Risk. A complete list of counties and their associated risk levels is available here.
"We are largely seeing case rates decline across the state, with the most counties in the Lower Risk level since the framework was introduced in November," said Governor Brown. "This should serve as a reminder that when we follow the health and safety measures we know work against this virus, we can truly make a difference in infection spread. But, we still have more work to do before we reach the level of community-wide protection we need in order to return to a sense of normalcy. I encourage all Oregonians to keep it up and to get your vaccine when it's available to you."