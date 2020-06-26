MORROW COUNTY, WA - UPDATE: Morrow County did not have a second reported COVID-19 death as reported by the Oregon Health Authority. The information was a data entry error and will be corrected.
Morrow County Public Health has confirmed, Five (5) more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the Morrow County total to Forty-Nine (49). Two cases are from Boardman, and Three from Irrigon. The Investigations are on-going and any individual deemed to be at risk will be contacted by Public Health.
This is in all of our communities, and we all need to take precautions to protect ourselves and our loved ones.
- The Six Feet Social Distancing does help, take a step back and away, whenever possible.
- We recommend to wear a mask whenever you go inside a business.
- Wash your hands often, always a good practice.
The wearing of masks is now mandatory in several counties in Oregon and the whole state of Washington. Please, let’s all pitch-in and do our part to get this slowed down.