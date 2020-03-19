MORROW COUNTY, ORE - As of 3:00 p.m. on March, 18, 2020, Morrow County has declared a local state of emergency within Morrow County due to COVID-19.
Morrow County is committed to making every effort to prevent, slow, and stop the spread of COVID-19 to our citizens. County officials encourage everyone to limit their contacts in the community in the days ahead and conduct as much business as possible online and by phone. Beginning at 8:00 a.m. on March 19, 2020, all Morrow County facilities will be restricted to employees only.
The Sheriff’s Office and Circuit Court will remain open.
Citizens will need to interface with our departments through our phone system, website and email resources. Citizens who do not have access to a computer or don't feel comfortable doing business virtually, can contact us via phone and we will address your needs individually.