Mourning Into Unity Vigil for those lost due to COVID-19

RICHLAND, WA - Faith leaders and medical professionals lead a peaceful candlelight vigil to mourn COVID pandemic losses and reject efforts to use its cruel and disproportionate impacts to divide the community.
You can participate by visiting Howard Amon Park on October 19th at 6 PM, socially distant of course.
Organizers say you can resister and attend in-person, from your parked car, or online here.
You can dress yourself or your car in purple as a symbolic message of mourning. Please bring a camping or folding chair if you require seating.
Organizers are also prioritizing safety of participants by stating "Our top priority is the health and safety of our community, including participants at the vigil. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are holding events in accordance with all applicable federal, state and local guidelines and public health directives. Be sure to wear masks and keep social distance."