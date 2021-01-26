TRI-CITIES, WA - Benton County fairgrounds became the first mass vaccination site in the state to open up on Monday.
You must make an appointment to get the vaccine and can do so here.
It is a state mandate to make an appointment to receive your COVID vaccination. Some people have already been turned away for not creating an appointment.
Community Risk Reduction Public Information Officer for the mass vaccinations sites, Ben Shearer, emphasized the importance of getting to the fairgrounds a couple of hours earlier than your appointment.
"We have to get those vaccines ready based on how many appointments we have," said Ben Shearer. "Those vaccines have to be given that day. So when people don't show up, we have to find other people to give that vaccine to so that it doesn't go to waste. So if you show up ahead of time, then we can gauge 'hey we need 20 more people to show up or whatever and go find those people so we can get shots in arms and not let that vaccine go to waste."
Tri-Cities residents Sam and Kathy Dechter made sure to come prepared.
"We brought lunch! We are all ready to go and there are bathrooms here too. We waited here for about 1 hour," said Kathy.
When asked what their number one tip was to those coming to get vaccinated, the Dechters both emphasized: "Be patient."
Shearer echoes coming early and prepared.
"Bring your water, food, blankets, and medications just in case you're here for a couple of hours," says Shearer. "We are trying to smooth out the kinks since this all happened within one week since the Governor first announced these vaccine sites."
After getting the vaccine, you will also get a card for you to sign up for your second dosage within the next two weeks.
Additionally, Shearer encourages everyone to do their part in helping this pandemic.
"One thing we want to remind people is that after you get your vaccine it takes a couple of weeks for it to build up in your body," said Shearer. "And even then we still need to be wearing masks, washing our hands, and maintaining social distance because we could still transmit the disease and need more of the population to be vaccinated first."
You can make your appointment at the state or local health department website here or call 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
If you can’t reach the hotline via our regular number, please call our alternate number, 888-856-5816 (a Spanish option is available).