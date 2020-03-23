PASCO,WA-The Second Harvest organization announced a drive thru food service starting Tuesday going through Thursday of this week at its Distribution Center in Pasco.
Organization leaders said this is in response to the COVID-19 outrbreak across our region. They will help those who need assistance with food services.
The distribution center will host the drive-thru on Tuesday, March 24, and Thursday, March 26, from 3:30 to 6 p.m., or while supplies last. 30-6:00 p.m. The distribution will be open to anyone in need of supplemental food; no documentation will be required. Individuals and families in need will receive a prepacked emergency food box filled with more than 20 pounds of fresh, frozen and shelf-stable foods.
The drive-through format will allow families in need to remain in their cars for health safety precaution according tot he state order. Second Harvest Volunteers will distribute 250 emergency food boxes at each distribution for local families in need. One food box will be provided per vehicle.
Second Harvest said it will provide essential services and will continue to get food to those who need it most during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization’s emergency response team is putting solutions in place so that food distribution is uninterrupted amidst challenges brought about by the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The facility is located at 5825 Burlington Loop in Pasco.