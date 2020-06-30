New boba tea shop opens during the coronavirus pandemic

RICHLAND, WA - Some businesses have closed permanently, others are holding on and even a few businesses have managed to open up during the coronavirus pandemic. A new spot for bubble tea has opened for business in Richland.
Business owners at TeaHaus said what started as a conversation ended up as a business.
"We already finished our first full week of being open. Its been really awesome and really busy," a co-owner at TeaHaus, Joey Casados said.
Joey's business partner, Pauline Vongsikhay said Tri-Cities needed something different.
"You know, we kind of just got a wild hair and decided hey, why not," Pauline said. "Lets just do it."
Boba tea is a tea-based drink invented in Taiwan. It is also know as bubble tea. It's made with tea, milk, sugar and tapioca balls. Joey said most of their drinks are favored with different fruits.
They also make give other options. They have naked tea, which are made with Jasmine tea and does not have milk. They also have boba brew, which is their coffee line up. They make boba smoothies and power smoothies, which is on the healthier end. Boba lemonade is their fruit flavor lemonade.
"Now all of our drinks, you can get either iced or blended," Joey said.
Pauline said their most popular drink is Boba You and Me.
"Its one by far, one of of our most popular one and I couldn't agree more," Pauline said.
Joey said their first hope was to pick up the speed.
"Our tea tenders are doing really, really great back there. We have had to make a lot of adjustments without our first week. We are are always constantly trying to improve," Joey said.
They hope to eventually grow and expand their business to other cities.
Due to COVID-19, Joey said people can order online then stop by and pick it up. Joey said they are staying safe and practicing social distancing.
If you would like to try out a bubble tea from the newly local business, you can go to their website at teahausco.com. TeaHaus is located at 530 Swift Bld in Richland. They are open on Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.