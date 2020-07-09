New Café opens during the pandemic

PASCO, WA - Getting back to the table is not easy for any restaurant owner, especially those opening new locations. Regardless, here's a new café to add to your breakfast options.
From selling meal prep to opening a brand new café, a local married couple introduced a new breakfast spot to Pasco on July 8. It's called Angel's Café.
Co-owner of the café, Carmen Peña said they did not originally intend to open a restaurant. Carmen's husband, Angel was using a specialty kitchen for his other business. She said they were only going to use it for cooking.
"As time went by, he said why don't we just open it as an actual restaurant and just run it," Carmen said.
At first, Carmen said she wasn't too sure about his idea.
"But I was like, 'what the heck.' I'll just let him do what he thinks is right because he is kind of a visionary," Carmen said. "He sees things that I don't necessary see all the time."
Now, however, Carmen said she is happy that things are working out the way he wanted.
"I mean we are not there a hundred percent, but it is a working progress and he has done a lot so far," Carmen said.
Carmen said the menu is similar to a typical American breakfast menu. They offer pancakes, omelettes, eggs and burritos.
"We just want it to be kind of like when you walk into your mom's house and just feel comfortable," Carmen said.
As far as the pandemic goes, the owners said they practice public health and safety protocols.
"Well, we are keeping six-feet apart - us and employees - are keeping six-feet apart," Carmen said. "We are washing our hands constantly. We are cleaning products that we are using throughout the day."
Employees are required to wear face coverings and gloves. Looking ahead, they hope to open for dine-in services soon.
If you would like to order take-out from Angel's Café, you can call (509) 845-3924. You can also check out the restaurant's Instagram page at @angelscafe_. They are located at 2532 N Fourth Ave, Pasco, Washington.