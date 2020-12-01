New Community-Based testing Site Opening in Sunnyside

YAKIMA, WA - A new community-based testing site located at the Sunnyside Community Center (1521 S 1st St., Sunnyside) will open on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 9:00 am.
Similarly to the State Fair Park testing site, this site will offer free, drive through testing to anyone regardless of health insurance status.
Testing will be available during the following hours:
- Sunday: 9:00am - 3:00pm
- Monday: 9:00am - 3:00pm
- Tuesday: 12:00pm – 6:00pm
- Wednesday: 9:00am – 3:00pm
- Thursday: 9:00am – 3:00pm
Residents who have COVID-19 symptoms, may have been exposed to COVID-19, or are concerned about their COVID-19 status can get tested. Tests at this location are self-administered nasal swabs, which allow patients to collect their own nasal sample under careful instruction and supervision from medical staff. The testing site will provide testing for anyone over the age of three months. Individuals under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Visitors will be required to wear masks and remain in their vehicles while at the site.
Results will be available within two to three days of getting tested. To ensure a faster testing experience, online pre-registration at wacovid19.org/sunnysidetesting is strongly encouraged. Those without internet access can call 2-1-1 to preregister.
This testing site is a partnership between the Yakima Health District, the City of Sunnyside, Comprehensive Healthcare, Columbia Safety LLC, Washington State Department of Health, and UW Medicine Laboratory Medicine and Pathology.
“We are grateful for our community partners’ support to increase testing capacity throughout the Yakima Valley. With COVID-19 activity levels rising in our community, it is imperative that all county residents have access to free, low-barrier testing. This added capacity will allow us to identify more positive cases, trace and isolate close contacts, and help limit the spread of the virus,” said Andre Fresco, Executive Director, Yakima Health District.