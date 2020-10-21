YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Health District, in partnership with several community partners, invite members of the local press to join them at the Yakima State Fair Park tomorrow, October 22nd at 12:00pm for a brief press conference on a new COVID-19 testing site opening in Yakima next week.
Staff from the Yakima Health District, State Fair Park, and Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital will be on hand to discuss more details about the site. Attendees may access the site through Gate #1 and should arrive before 12:00 pm in order to park in the north parking lot of the SunDome. We greatly appreciate your participation and will share more information tomorrow morning.