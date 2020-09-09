New Drive-through COVID-19 testing sites

YAKIMA, WA- Medical Teams International will be operating two free drive-through community-based testing sites this week in Yakima and Zillah.
Testing in Yakima will be held at the West Valley Church on Thursday from 1:00pm-7:00pm and in Zillah at the Zillah Middle School on Friday from 9:00am-2:00pm.
The Yakima Health District recommends that anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, has been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or is otherwise concerned about a potential exposure, get tested for COVID-19. Individuals who get tested should stay home and away from others until they receive their results.
Community members who may need additional support while they self-isolate or quarantine, can call the Washington State COVID CARE resource line at 1-833-453-0336 for help in obtaining food, medication, and other services. Individuals who do not have a place to safely isolate, may also contact COVID CARE.
A reminder that most primary care providers and hospitals are currently offering COVID-19 testing. Please call your provider or other facility to ask about COVID-19 testing and what their process is. If you do not have a provider, you can call 2-1-1 for help with obtaining a provider.
For the most up-to-date information on the community-based testing sites, visit the Yakima Health District website at www.yakimahealthdistrict.org.