BENTON & FRANKLIN COUNTIES - Both Benton and Franklin counties are in the process of applying for Phase 2 in Washington's Safe Start plan.
In the meantime, residents of both counties are strongly encouraged to wear face masks in public starting June 8. Last week, the health officer, Dr. Amy Person at the Benton-Franklin Health District issued a directive for the public to use face coverings.
Anytime anyone is in an in-door public place or an out-door setting where you cannot maintain a a six-foot distance, face coverings should be worn. Kathleen Clary-Cooke with the health district said that includes places like grocery stores, retail shops, restaurants with carry outs and food deliveries and farmers markets.
"We know that COVID 19 is spread through droplets and we produce those droplets whenever we are speaking, especially when we are coughing and sneezing or things like shouting or singing," Clary-Cooke said.
Clary-Cooke said their biggest concern is close face-to-face contact with people.
"The other thing we know is that people are contagious for about forty-eight hours before they ever have a symptom," Clary-Cooke said.
As many as 25% of people who test positive for COVID 19, Clary-Cooke said they never had a symptom, but are still contagious.
"So by wearing a face covering, the people that do not know that they have COVID 19 don't know they are contagious are going to prevent those droplets from going past their face coverings. It's really going to block it and keep it from spreading to other people," Clary-Cooke said.
If you look at what is happening in our community, Clary-Cooke said they see a community spread. She said they have seen many cases from their long care facilities and people getting together and not social distancing.
"The best way that we can continue to move forward and open up our economy is for every resident, everyone in Benton and Franklin county to go ahead when you are in public and you are in-door space or out-door space where you can't be more than six-feet away from people, go ahead and wear that face covering," Clary-Cooke said.
Clary-Cooke said that wearing face covering is going to protect your family, friends and loved ones. She said it will help us continue to move forward and reopen our economy.
"You be the example. You wear the face coverings and we would like to remind everyone we do need to practice compassion and understanding for people who cannot use face coverings," Clary-Cooke said.
Clary-Cooke said those exceptions include those who are deaf or hard of hearing or reply on language cues. The Benton-Franklin Health District said people should not report other people for not wearing face coverings. They stress everybody should take the responsibility for themselves.