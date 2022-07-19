YELLOWSTONE, Mont. — New video has been released following the massive flooding event at Yellowstone National Park from June 2022 on the park’s Twitter page. An unprecedented amount of rainfall led to substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides at the park. Water levels were historic as roads were damaged, along with water systems, power lines and critical park infrastructure.
Compiled footage from the day of the flood and the resulting damage. Up-to-date information can be found at https://t.co/nOHk5YRjXU pic.twitter.com/vSmjCYhHum— Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) July 18, 2022
Less than three weeks after the flooding, the park opened its south and north loops to the public, including an estimated 93% of park roadways.
As people return, the National Parks Service has been tracking COVID-19 cases, noting an uptick. Yellowstone National Park has reinstated its indoor mask mandate, as has Glacier in Montana, Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska, Yosemite and several more. NPS follows the CDC’s community levels tool to decide mask guidance policies.
Masks are still required on all forms of enclosed public transportation, according to the NPS website. In areas with high COVID-19 rates, everyone will be required to wear masks inside NPS buildings. Requirements will vary by location, so be sure to check signs and instructions from park staff.
