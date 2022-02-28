Governor Jay Inslee is changing the date for updated mask guidance from March 21 to March 12.
After March 11, masks will no longer be required at schools, childcare facilities, libraries, restaurants, bars, houses of worship, gyms, recreation centers, grocery stores, businesses, and retail establishments. This does not change federal requirements for masking on public transit.
The state will still require masks in healthcare facilities, long-term care facilities, and correctional facilities.
Inslee did note that while the virus is still active, they are confident that cases and hospitalizations will continue to decrease across our state. He says they are still committed to the safety of Washingtonians.
"Our level of commitment has not changed. But this virus has changed and we're making decisions to act appropriately on those changes," said Inslee.
The governor mentioned the CDC's new guidance for masks and referenced a tool used by the CDC to illustrate transmission rates by state. There are three categories of low, medium, and high transmission rates. With this method in mind, Governor Inslee says we can move forward as a state versus county by county.
"Based on their data I'm confident that on March 11 we will be out of the high-risk category as a state. and that's how we thought about this. so we believe we will be out of that category where the CDC would recommend masks by March 11," said Inslee.
Governor Inslee also says people can choose to continue to wear masks at their jobs or at schools if they'd like.
"It's also important to realize that as we go forward, a lot of folks are going to want to continue to wear their masks. and we are going to continue to protect their right to do so," said Inslee.
Dr. Umair Shah is the Secretary of Health at the Washington Department of Health. He says it's important to remember that the pandemic is not over.
"As we move forward, this is not a time to throw caution to the wind. Remember, the pandemic is not over. While we no longer require masks in most places, we know a mask still offers protection. We also want to remember that as the state lifts our statewide requirements, local health jurisdictions, local health officers and businesses have the right to enact their own policies related to masks as they see fit," said Dr. Shah.
Governor Inslee says if things get bad enough, we could see restrictions come back but he hopes that day doesn't come. He says this new guidance does not include lifting the emergency declaration.
"We want to encourage you to do everything you can to continue to live your lives but to do so with health and safety in mind," said Dr. Shah.
Governor Inslee says the state will issue additional guidance for schools next week about safety protocols they can use to prepare for safe classrooms in addition to the work they've already been doing.
Here is how local school districts are responding to the changes in mask guidance:
Pasco School District:
This afternoon, Governor Inslee announced the state requirement for indoor masks will lift after 11:59 p.m. on March 11. This change is in alignment with announcements this morning by Oregon and California.
This means that beginning Saturday, March 12, masks will become optional in our school buildings. Staff and students will have the choice to wear a mask at school, with the expectation that others’ choices will be respected.
Until March 12, masks will continue to be required for all students, staff, and visitors in all Pasco School District buildings and on buses.
Yakima School District:
Information from OSPI and the governor today indicate that masks will be optional at schools, including on school buses, when school resumes after the weekend on Monday, March 14.
Kennewick School District:
Today, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, along with the governors from Oregon and California, announced a shorter timeline to lift most mask requirements:
“With declining case rates and hospitalizations across the west, California, Oregon and Washington are moving together to update their masking guidance. After 11:59 p.m. on March 11, California, Oregon and Washington will be adopting new indoor mask policies and move from mask requirements to mask recommendations in schools.” This means that masks will no longer be required in schools after Friday, March 11.
Also, last Friday, federal transportation rules were updated. This means that masks will no longer be required on school buses after Friday, March 11.
The Washington State Department of Health will be issuing new guidance for K-12 schools next week so schools can prepare to implement updated safety protocols.
After March 11, Kennewick School District is committed to the following:
- Ensuring that our families, students, and staff can freely make the choice that is best for them.
- Working hard to make sure that individual rights and decisions are respected.
- Providing every family with the right to choose whether or not to wear a mask or to have their children wear a mask.
- Providing every staff member the right to choose whether to wear a mask.
- Not making assumptions or comments regarding someone’s beliefs or health status.
Until then, Kennewick School District is committed to the following:
- Continuing to follow the laws and mandates for schools and preparing to implement “masks optional.”
- Continuing to communicate that masks are not required to be worn outdoors.
- Encouraging schools to provide students with mask breaks when needed.
- Encouraging frequent handwashing, staying home when sick, and doing our part to stop the spread of COVID.
By working together, we can successfully transition to the new “masks optional” with no disruption and with community unity.
