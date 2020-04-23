New meal delivery routes added weekly to fed more Oregon students

HERMISTON, OR - The meal delivery routes were updated for Hermiston School District to accommodate more students. The new routes started at the beginning of April 20.
Hermiston School District offers food distribution at three sites. The district also delivers food through their bus routes. Breakfast and lunch is provided.
The district's communication officer, Maria Duron, said approximately two thousand meals are given out daily. She said it's important for students to have meals in order for them to continue to learn.
"We know that this could be a stressful time for parents," Duron said. "A lot of parents have to get up to go to work and if this is something that we can take off their plates and know that their child will be taken care of. We are happy to do that."
Duron said the district is very grateful for the work that individuals are doing including the community, parents, teachers and administrative team.
Staff delivers the food at the area bus stops. To see a full map of the drop off locations, you can go to their website at hermiston.k12.or.us.