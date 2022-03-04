Pacific Northwest —
A national study initiative called RECOVER (REsearching COVID to Enhance Recovery) will feature a consortium in the Pacific Northwest along with nearly 30 other research teams nationwide. The initiative focuses on understanding and further researching the effects of what is called “long COVID,” and is funded by the National Institutes of Health. The northwest consortium is asking for volunteers.
According to UW Medicine, over 70% of people with COVID-10 have lingering symptoms after the acute illness. Symptoms can include fatigue, headaches, brain fog, shortness of breath, anxiety, depression, fever, sleep problems and a chronic cough. More seriously, there have been cases of heart inflammation, stroke, kidney failure and lung fibrosis.
“Starting from early in the pandemic, we observed how persistent symptoms have continued to affect peoples’ lives long after their initial illness,” said UW School of Medicine chief investigator, Dr. Helen Chu. “We are looking forward to participating in this study with all our local partners and we’re particularly interested in enrolling patients from our underserved communities.”
Researchers hope to enroll 900 adults, some who have had COVID, some who believe they may have and some who were never infected. Participants' health, risk factors and symptoms will be noted. They will also test immune function, heart function and other organ function throughout recovery.
More information and how to participate can be found here.
