New WA State Dashboard to help business owners with COVID-19 safety protocols

OLYMPIA, WA - The Washington State Department of Commerce has launched a new SmartWA business decision support system and COVID-19 dashboard to help small business owners identify the safety protocols important to customers.
As Washington state businesses prepare for full reopening on June 30, many are looking for ways to reassure customers and clients that health and safety remains a top priority.
The dashboard and DSS was developed by Restart Partners and its partners ChoiceFlows and Tanjo.ai. The state Departments of Health and Labor & Industries also contributed to the development of the tool.
“We know business owners are committed to reopening safely, and they want their customers to feel confident about visiting in person again,” said Lisa Brown, director of the state Department of Commerce. “This simple tool can help a business owner understand which safety protocols are most important to their customers. We appreciate the work of our Safe Start partners to collaborate with diverse business owners and focus on the industries that have been hardest hit during COVID-19.”