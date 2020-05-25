Nine auto shops team up for a community art contest

KENNEWICK, WA - In efforts to support our communities, a Kennewick auto shop is asking people from around the Tri-Cities to send in their art work.
Nine auto shops across Washington and Oregon are partnering together to host a community art contest for kids. One of those shops is located in Kennewick.
The goal is to provide kids in the pacific northwest with a creative outlet during COVID-19.
The idea behind the art contest is to support communities during COVID-19. Owner of Motoring Services in Kennewick, Mike Hall said he was inspired by one of his friends who also owns an auto shop on the west side of Washington state to join the competition.
"And I said hey, that's interesting," Hall said. "Maybe I'll do it over here and compete with you a little bit."
From there, Hall said they got more shops involved totaling up to nine.
"Kind of spread out so nobody is next to each other and try to do some competition," Hall said.
Each shop donated $150 to enter. The shop with the most art entries wins the competition and will get to choose a charity to donate the money to.
"Since it's a kid thing, we kind of wanted to do something with kids," Hall said.
If motoring services wins, Hall said they are possibly leading towards picking a charity that supports foster kids.
Anyone, including adults, can submit their art work, but he said the prizes are only for kids who fall under the two age brackets. A child under the age of 10 could win a scooter and a child between the ages of 10 through 14 could win a mountain bike.
He said he will also post every picture submitted to his Facebook page and website.
"If kids want to go to my website and say, 'hey, that's my picture,'" Hall said. "You know, that's awesome."
With kids stuck at home during the pandemic, Hall said all he wanted to do is to boost kids' sprits.
"That's what it is about. I want to see a lot of pictures. I want to see a lot of kids," Hall said. "They are doing a lot of great pictures so far."
There are three different ways to enter the art contest. You can go to Crayola's website at https://www.crayola.com/featured/free-coloring-pages/ for coloring pages, create your own drawing by hand or create a sidewalk chalk drawing. To submit your art work, you can go to Motoring Services of Kennewick's website at https://www.motoringservices.net/contest. The deadline to apply is June 30th.