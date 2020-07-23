GRANT COUNTY, WA - Grant County Health District is reporting the 9th COVID-19 associated death in a Grant County resident. The resident was a male in his 60s from Ephrata.

The resident had underlying conditions that put him at a higher risk for severe complications of COVID-19. This death brings the total Grant County COVID-19-related deaths to nine (9).

Grant County Health District is saddened by the loss of another community member. Our hearts are with his family and friends. On behalf of our staff, Grant County Health Officer, and Board of Health, we are so sorry for your loss.

Our most vulnerable community members — elderly, immunocompromised, and those with chronic conditions — are especially at risk and we must continue to take measures to protect them from this disease. This is especially true for those who work with or come into contact daily with those who are at higher risk for severe complications due to COVID-19. For the health of your family, neighbors, and friends, it is now more critical than before to wear a mask when in public. Limit the size of your gatherings, each personal decision we make to socialize outside of our households may impact our most vulnerable residents. Please mask up when out in public and protect one another.

Grant County Health District is delaying the announcement of COVID-19 associated deaths in order to give families time to notify their loved ones. We also verify COVID-19 is listed as a cause of death on the death certificate to ensure we are not reporting deaths that are not attributed to COVID-19. All reported deaths of Grant County residents are attributed to COVID-19 and were verified with the death certificate, testing, and other case information

Everyone can do their part to stop the spread of this disease:

Stay home as much as possible,

Wear a face covering whenever going into public,

Use physical distancing of 6 feet whenever you are around others outside your household, and

Wash your hands often.

For detailed information on Grant County COVID-19 related statistics, visit www.granthealth.org.