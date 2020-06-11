SALEM, OR- Oregon counties applying to move forward into Phase 1 or 2 of the states reopening plan have to be put on hold for 7 days due to a statewide spike in cases.
Governor Kate Brown released a statement Thursday describing that the Oregon Health Authority has seen a recent one day spike of over 180 cases. Health officials said that is a record high amount. Gov. Brown was also briefed Thursday that there was an over 40% increase in both rural and urban communities across the state.
Health officials believe the reason for an increase is due to widespread contact tracing and more availability to tests.
The Oregon Health Authority released that 29 counties are in Phase 2 at this time.
Multnomah County’s application to enter Phase 1 has been put on hold for one week. Applications from Hood River, Marion, and Polk Counties to enter Phase 2 have been put on hold for one week.
