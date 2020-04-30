Kate

SALEM, OR (AP) - Oregon is planning to allow its famed microbreweries and wine tasting rooms to reopen when it starts loosening stay-home orders, rejecting a federal recommendation that bars remain closed. Oregonians will be able to hoist a glass at their neighborhood watering holes under Gov. Kate Brown’s draft plan, released Thursday, for the state’s first phase of reopening. Guidelines released by President Donald Trump recommend that while restaurants open, bars remain closed. But Oregon's draft plan says restaurants, bars, breweries, brewpubs, wineries and tasting rooms can reopen. No date has been announced for Phase 1 to begin. Brown first wants evidence Oregon has turned the corner on the pandemic.

