SALEM, OR (AP) - Oregon is planning to allow its famed microbreweries and wine tasting rooms to reopen when it starts loosening stay-home orders, rejecting a federal recommendation that bars remain closed. Oregonians will be able to hoist a glass at their neighborhood watering holes under Gov. Kate Brown’s draft plan, released Thursday, for the state’s first phase of reopening. Guidelines released by President Donald Trump recommend that while restaurants open, bars remain closed. But Oregon's draft plan says restaurants, bars, breweries, brewpubs, wineries and tasting rooms can reopen. No date has been announced for Phase 1 to begin. Brown first wants evidence Oregon has turned the corner on the pandemic.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's phase 1 to reopening includes restaurants, breweries and wine tasting rooms
Recommended for you
NBC RIGHT NOW TOP STORIES IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY MORNING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News from NBC Right Now
Get Tri-Cities Breaking News alerts from NBC Right Now.
Daily News Updates from NBC Right Now
A daily newsletter focused on providing important and timely news for Tri-Cities, Yakima and surrounding communities.