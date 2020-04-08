OREGON - Governor Kate Brown has canceled in-person K-12 classes for the rest of the school year.
Gov. Brown said the decision was made with the students' and teachers' safety in the forefront.
Schools will continue to educate students through distance-learning programs. Seniors who were on track to graduate when the temporary school closure started in March will receive passing grades.
Gov. Brown has asked schools to find alternative tactics to help all seniors graduate on time.
At this time, it's unclear if graduation ceremonies will happen. That decision will be made when more evidence is available.