PORTLAND,OR- The Oregon Historical Society is canceling events starting tomorrow through April 17th in midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
The OHS is taking Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's annuncements seriously to prevent the spread of the virus and will not host events or school tours until at least April 17th.
OHS leaders said the health crisis may be an historical moment for most Oregonians.
“Oregonians have long looked to the Oregon Historical Society for accurate history. It is our hope that when historians write about this unique and challenging time, they will write that lives were saved and normalcy restored because the recommendations of public health officials were taken seriously,” said Oregon Historical Society Executive Director Kerry Tymchuk. “To do our part to ensure that history, and in keeping with the fact that the health and well-being of our visitors, staff, and volunteers is our number one priority, we believe that this temporary closure is the right thing during these uncertain times.”
OHS management has also made plans to alleviate the burden on its staff during this period of stress. Leadership has encouraged all staff to prioritize their own health and safety, and as such has granted all staff up to five paid personal days, to be used during this public closure period, in order to allow staff to care for themselves and their loved ones.
The OHS encourages visits to ohs.org/washyourhands for reliable health information and links to OHS’s digital resources, which include the digital history projects like the Oregon Encyclopedia, the Dear Oregon blog, OHS Digital Collections, and free articles from our scholarly journal, the Oregon Historical Quarterly.
