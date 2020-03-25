WASHINGTON,D.C.- Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Oregon lawmakers are asking President Trump for a declaration of disaster for more federal funds and supplies as the COVID-19 outbreak continues.
U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, and U.S. Reps. Peter DeFazio, Earl Blumenauer, Suzanne Bonamici, Kurt Schrader and Greg Walden wrote in a letter to the president at the White House that Gov. Kate Brown needs the government's help.
The Oregon lawmakers said in their bipartisan letter that there is a serious number of new cases arising and that hospital's need additional assistance.
“We have heard from rural health clinics, hospitals, and providers who are having to lay off employees due to reduced patient care and declining revenues. We have heard from heroic frontline health care workers stressed about the lack of test kits and personal protective equipment,” the lawmakers wrote. “We have heard from small business owners suffering financially and wondering how to put food on the table. We have heard from volunteers in rural fire and ambulance districts who must choose whether to self-quarantine or continue providing critical public safety services to their communities.
“Oregon is a resilient and forward-thinking state and Oregonians are working hard to secure shelter for people who are homeless and medical care for those who need it,” they wrote. “But no state will be able to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic alone, which is why we urge you to approve Governor Brown’s full request for assistance.”
