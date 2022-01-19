SALEM, OR. – Members of the Oregon National Guard began the second hospital relief mission in the state yesterday across 40 hospitals. The estimated 1,200 members are providing aid for overworked hospitals by assisting with nonclinical tasks. 500 have already begun and the other 700 will roll out in the following two weeks.
This comes in response to the overwhelmed healthcare sector requesting aid, paired with the quick-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 filling hospitals even faster. The spread of Omicron is projected to peak in the next month. The hope is that with the National Guard assistance, hospitals will be more prepared for the surge.
Around 1,500 National Guard members were staffed in nonclinical roles for the last quarter of 2021 through legislation that expired at the end of the year. Now that the new legislation has been enacted, the National Guard has quickly gone back to work.