WASHINGTON, D.C., —
The St. Charles Medical Center Foundation will receive $12.79 million in federal funding for the COVID-19 response in Oregon, allowing for more staff, more testing space and more treatment in the state.
“The economic fallout of this public health crisis landed hard on hospitals and clinics in Oregon and nationwide, generating massive new and unexpected costs to pay for the emergency response measures carried out by the healthcare heroes battling to keep people safe and healthy,” said Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) “I’m gratified these resources are heading to St. Charles and I’ll continue to fight to help cover the added expenses produced by COVID-19 in Central Oregon and statewide.”
The funding will go toward the medical center foundation’s execution of lifesaving measures. This includes:
- Training staff in personal protective equipment usage
- Informing the public on practices to slow the spread of COVID-19
- Hiring additional staff to work exclusively on COVID-19 response
- Providing testing, diagnosis and treatment for COVID-19
- Creating temporary spaces for COVID-19 testing and treatment and surge bedding
The funding also creates a space like a drive-thru pharmacy for infected patients, in order to reduce congestion and maintain barriers.
“Our health care systems and workers are facing immense economic strains and challenges from years of combatting the COVID crisis,” said Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.). “The federal funding heading to the St. Charles Medical Center Foundation will boost emergency response measures, address staffing shortages, increase COVID-19 testing, diagnosis, and treatment, and much more to strengthen the fight against the public health crisis in Central Oregon. I will continue to push for the resources our health care systems around the state need.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.