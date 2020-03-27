SALEM,OR- The Oregon Health Authority says another person died in Oregon of COVID-19, for a total death toll of 12. The number of people testing positive rose by 98, bringing the state total to 414 . The coronavirus outbreak has brought out the best in many people, with millions in Oregon adhering to an order to stay home and an initiative in Salem to make masks for health-care workers being overwhelmed by volunteers. In Bend, Oregon, though, a man was charged by a grand jury with allegedly attempting to infect a Bend Police Officer with COVID-19.
Oregon sees another death related to COVID-19; man charged for attempting to infect police
