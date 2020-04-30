Corona

SALEM, OR (AP) - The number of known deaths from the coronavirus in Oregon topped 100 on Wednesday. The Oregon Health Authority reported 61 new cases of the coronavirus and two deaths, bringing the total known death toll to 103. Of almost 55,000 people tested, 2,446 results were positive. A spokesman said all those who died in the state from the coronavirus had underlying health conditions. Almost 60% had cardiovascular disease. The second-highest underlying medical condition was a neurological or neurodevelopmental issue. Other underlying conditions included diabetes, lung disease, kidney disease, compromised immune systems; and liver disease.

