Overnight brush fire under control in West Richland

BENTON COUNTY, WA - The fire is out. Fire crews will stay on scene through the morning of July 6 to watch for any flare ups or hot spots.
Fire crews were called to the area of Demoss and Ruppert Rd around 1:30 a.m. on July 6. The fire overnight burned about forty to fifty acres in Benton County.
The fire burned mostly brush in the area. No word what started the fire.
Benton County Police said stay out of the area for the time being. If you live in the area, fire crews and deputies might be knocking on your doors to advise you of status.