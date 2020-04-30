Parents, teachers adapt to remote learning for special needs students

PASCO, WA - Teachers and administrators work together to offer learning to special needs students, since the majority of schools in the U.S. have transitioned from the classroom to the computer.
Each week special education teachers with the Pasco School District collaborate between their teams to share what is working and what's not.
Special education teacher, Rebecca Williamson said whenever there is change, it's challenging. She said teachers are trying to find the balance between being there too much or not being there enough.
"Which is really hard to find," Williamson said. "Some parents are like, 'I need more work.' Other parents are like, 'oh, please, give me a minute, we are still trying to get through what you sent last week.'"
She said teaching does not look the same for every child.
"Special education especially is not a one size fits all," Williamson said.
Williamson said each student is on their own individual plan and there are many factors they have to take into consideration. She also said engaging with families weekly is important.
"Education truly is a collaborative effort between the families and the teachers," Williamson said. "I feel like this has been a great opportunity to bridge the gap even more."
Online learning has allowed her to show transparency on how they do things. She said this is a great opportunity to use this situation to be intentional about what education looks like in the future as far as collaborative efforts between families and schools.
If you need help, she encourages students and parents to reach out to their teachers.
"Teachers want to help," Williamson said. "We are here. We miss our students. We cannot wait to get back to school."
She said we want to be here to serve our students and families as much as they can. For more information on how Pasco School District transition from the classroom to the computer, you can go to their website at psd1.org.