PASCO, WA - Pasco City Council Member, Pete Serrano is pushing for his colleges to vote on a city ordinance he is proposing, which seeks to defy Governor Inslee's Covid-19 proclamations.
In a 4 page letter to the council and the mayor, Serrano outlines his approach and writes he is seeking "to protect the civil rights of each and every citizen of Pasco."
In a memo to his colleagues Serrano writes:
"I am asking each of you to consider the attached draft ordinance, which is the result of significant business community outreach I have conducted. I recognize the proposed ordinance is a departure from where the City Council has been since March with respect to COVID-related business restrictions imposed by the State of Washington.
However, over the past ten months, many of our businesses have suffered great losses as the result of these restrictions, some may survive, some will never reopen, and others still have been prevented from even starting. Over the past year, we have learned much about the spread of COVID, and our businesses have risen to the occasion, and have invested in their employees, practices and their space to create a safe environment only to be closed or severely restricted or only partially opened.
Our food and entertainment industry has been hit particularly hard, as it remains severely restricted, and in many cases, completely shut down. During that time, as a council, we have invested in our local business community by passing along CARES Act and other grant funds. To that end, I offer the draft ordinance for your consideration, in an effort to determine how this Council can take affirmative steps to support the reopening of our businesses and our local economy."
However, Serrano is receiving pushback from a number of community leaders who argue his proposed ordinance will do more harm than good.
In an open letter, Retired U.S Colonel & Pasco Resident, Felix Vargas urges the mayor and the council to reject Serrano's proposal.
In the letter Vargas writes:
"Dear Mayor and Members of the Pasco City Council:
I wish to register my grave concern over the proposed course of action which Councilman Serrano will offer at tonight's city council meeting. Mr. Serrano, whose friendship I greatly value, will address a memorandum and proposed city ordinance to require that the city of Pasco not recognize Governor Inslee's Proclamation 20-25.9 which establishes Covid-19 restrictions on social, business, religious and athletic gatherings. In the case of businesses, Mr. Serrano proposes that the city not recognize (observe) the restrictions until they are lifted by the state and all businesses will reopen.
It is worth noting that the Governor's Proclamation, issued to protect the health and safety of all Washingtonians from the Covid-19 pandemic., is part and parcel of the Governor's emergency powers under RCW 43.06.220. As such, the proclamation has a legal basis, rooted in our state's laws.
We all know that the pandemic has caused great harm to our businesses and individuals alike. No one knows that better than the families of Latino workers at Tyson's Meat Plant, Twin City Foods and agricultural workers. They continue to bear the brunt of the pandemic in terms of number of infections and deaths. Many of these lives lost could have been saved if employers had proactively taken early measures to issue personal protective gear, ensure proper physical distancing and mandated testing.
Mr. Serrano's proposal will not achieve his desired goal to help businesses and individuals. It will have the opposite effect as fully opened businesses will bring about significantly greater social and business interaction. This, at a time when Winter combined with the arrival of the new Covid-19 Variant create a perfect storm for the virus to achieve its maximum effect on all of us. For Pasco, the proposal would bring about the worse case scenario.
There is another reason for rejecting this proposal. It would precariously place Pasco in an untenable legal position of refusing to comply with Washington law. Pasco would be taken to court by the state and our city would face the fullest of legal consequences - not to mention the fact that an untold number of local businesses would risk losing their business licenses and be assessed penalties.
Because we live in a democracy, we need to work through our legislature and Governor to get the laws we want. If we are not happy with them, we can replace them through elections. We do not have an a la carte democracy where one picks which laws to recognize and which to refuse. If we feel aggrieved, we have legal and political courses available to us. Mr. Serrano should feel free to sue the Governor and pursue legal remedies if he believes there are constitutional issues involved. He should not be proposing that our city disobey lawful orders and laws. This action serves only to undermine the trust and faith that we have in our democratic institutions and plays into the hands of our international adversaries who seek to sow discord in America and to bring our country down.
In sum, Mr. Serrano's proposal if accepted would constitute an unwise challenge to state law and would result in a high number of our local businesses losing their business licenses and would exacerbate the problem of a high rate of infections and deaths.
I urge the City Council to reject the proposed city ordinance.
Respectfully,
Felix Vargas"
You can read Serrano's full draft proposal by clicking on the link below:
