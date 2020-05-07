Pasco City Council member speaks on Coronavirus divide

PASCO, WA -As this pandemic continues, so does the divide of opinions within our community about how we should respond.
Pasco City Council member, Zahra Roach, continues to educate others on why it is important to follow guidelines given by public health officials and state leaders right now. She's not just doing this because she feels like it is her duty, but because she's experienced the devastating effects of COVID-19 on a personal level.
Like most humans in the world right now, Zahra Roach's life has transformed into a new normal.
“My mother-in-law just had a big birthday…we had a huge 70 year-old birthday party bash planned for her...we had been planning it for months in advance...so that's not taking place and we did a family zoom instead," Roach said.
The changes in her life don't stop there.
She recently went to a drive-through funeral of a family friend who tragically lost her battle against COVID-19.
"It spread to the whole family and the grandma just passed away on Saturday after two weeks of being in the hospital, the ICU and on the ventilator...that family is in incredible pain right now," she said.
This preventable tragedy, and watching multiple family members serving on the front lines as medical providers in the country's biggest hot spots have shaped her perspective on this virus.
“Once we exercise our right to do what we choose and it harms others, or it puts others at risk of danger, then it's no longer our right to do that," she said.
Roach asks anyone who thinks this is a hoax to have a conversation with a medical expert who specializes in diseases.
Roach said, “My question to them would be, ‘Do you think that the whole world is in on it? Are other countries also in on this conspiracy theory that are also experiencing this pandemic in their countries?’"
As for protesters, Roach said she has a great amount of compassion for struggling business owners, but believes writing directly to lawmakers instead of protesting is a more effective and safer way to enact change.
The council member also asks that if you are able to, consider donating to the new locally organized fundraiser, ‘All in Tri Cities.’ All proceeds go to helping community members who are struggling during this time.
You can visit that website here.