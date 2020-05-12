Pasco Farmers Market opens under new guidelines

PASCO, WA - May is the beginning of farmers' market season. This year, there are public measures in place.
The Pasco Farmers Market is open for season, but market organizers said it will look a lot different this year, including face masks and hand-washing stations at the entrances.
This year there will be two hand-washing stations at each entrance to the market. The manager, Oscar Martinez said they will "play it by ear" if they will need to adjust the number of people entering. He also said samples will not be allowed at all.
"And we cannot have open beverage or anything you would prep at the market. So everything that we have at the market has to be prepackage and ready to go," Martinez said.
Reusable bags may be banned at some markets, but Martinez said they are OK to use at the Pasco Farmers Market.
"And that will actually eliminate the handling of the plastic bags between the people, so it would be recommended to bring your own bag," Martinez said.
Martinez said vendors are required to wear gloves and mask at all times. He said they should wash their hands every half hour. As far as their payment system, Martinez said the policies have not changes, but organizers have provided vendors with suggestions.
"We are recommending vendors to have two people at their booth: one to handle the money and one to handle all the produce," Martinez said.
Martinez said masks are recommended for everybody's safety.
"We have all our staff and volunteers, wearing mask at all times, so as our vendors," Martinez said. "So it would only be fair to ask same thing for our community."
Farmers Market won't be the same social experiences we are used to, but Martinez said the goal is to keep both vendors and shoppers safe.
Regardless of the new guidelines, Martinez said EBT will continue to be accepted. For more information on the Pasco Farmers Market, you can visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/pascofarmersmarket.