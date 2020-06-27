Pasco Farmers Market Taking Extra Precautions During COVID-19

The Pasco Farmers Market has been around since 1988, and locals depend on farmers markets like this one for fresh produce and essential goods.
Pasco Farmers Market Manager Oscar Martinez says the farmers market has less vendors it normally does since COVID-19 began. They are selling essential items only, like produce and masks.
"We are following strict guidelines that were posted by the Benton-Franklin health department. Every single one of our vendors has to have a mask on and gloves on during every single transaction. They have to wash their hands every half-hour," said Martinez.
Oscar says they are taking lots of precautions to stop the spread, including hand washing stations and sanitizer. He says people can come out and use the market as a way to get outside while also doing essential shopping.
"You can feel safe when you come here. You can come shop, get your locally fresh produce, come get your food, have a good time, and then go home--and you already spent a little bit of the morning outside," said Martinez.
Vendor Cristina Alvarez of Alvarez Organic Farms says they've been coming to the Pasco farmers market for over 20 years. She says that 70 percent of what they produce goes to farmers markets around Washington. She says that they are essential to the community.
"Individuals want to have that connection and want to know where their food comes from, so i think we are very essential to the community," said Alvarez.
The Pasco Farmers Market is open every Saturday from nine a.m. until one p.m. and will continue selling fresh produce and food to the community through the end of October.