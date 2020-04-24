PASCO,WA- A Pasco High School cheer coach was surprised by her cheerleaders Friday when they did a drive-by parade in front of her house to show their appreciation.
Video Courtesy of: Melissa McGraw Wright
Melissa McGraw Wright said she was surprised and felt the extra love Friday afternoon seeing her team parade down her street in their cars with signs after not seeing them in-person for so long.
Wright and her cheer team used to meet everyday before COVID-19. Now, she uses Zoom daily to connect with her team and help with projects.
Today, she was part of their project- a way to show the love to their coach with a twist.
"Today I got a call from my friend she was dropping something by and I walked outside to a parade," said Wright.
She stated she just wanted to share the love back and tell them how grateful she is for them during this stressful time.
Wright said she had a message to share with them:
"I’m so very appreciative of my team, their parents and my Bulldog community. I can’t wait until we can all be together again. GO BULLDOGS!"