Pasco School District coming up with plans for graduation

PASCO, WA - While some school districts have decided to host virtual graduation ceremonies for high school seniors, others are holding out hope that they can gather for an in-person celebration later this summer.
The Pasco School District is working on two plans for seniors. They are still trying to hold a traditional ceremony for students, but if that does not happen they have plans in place for students while practicing social distancing.
Shane Edinger with the Pasco School District said seniors could come to Edgar Brown Stadium wearing their caps and gowns. It will be an opportunity for seniors to take some pictures at the school or be professionally photographed.
"It will obviously depend on the restrictions still in place at the time, but in terms of how many parents or how many family members will be able to be down there with them," Edinger said. "Again, we will certainly abide by all the guidelines and restrictions."
Edinger said the idea behind letting seniors walk across the stage while social distancing is to be able to take those graduation day type photos that they would have normally been able to get in the past.
"Seniors will be able to pick up those diplomas in the week of June 15 through 19 and our high schools will be working with those students directly in terms of getting them more information about where they need to go to pick up those diplomas," Edinger said.
Edinger said more information will be provided as the district get those details finalized.
"We are hopeful that we are able to hold some sort of a more traditional graduation ceremony. We are hopeful that the health restrictions will be lifted a bit," Edinger said.
If the restrictions are lifted, Edinger said they will more to their plan B in terms of what the district will do for their graduates. Any decisions on what is going to happen will be made on July 15.
If restrictions change, the district will have a traditional graduation ceremony. If restrictions on large gatherings remain the same, the district will abide by the rules and go to a plan B.
For the latest updates on the Pasco School District, check out their website at psd1.org.