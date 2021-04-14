PASCO, WA - It was finally day one of full time in-person learning at Pasco School District and it's been a long year apart, for both students and staff.
Although they were excited to be reunited, the tricky part was how to manage lunchtime when the mask comes off.
Pasco School District said they pretty much had it figured out with a successful plan they had been using during hybrid learning. Now the difference is juggling a lot more students at once.
They began by breaking up lunch schedules and the number of kids in the cafeteria at once. Then it was a matter of social distancing the students as they ate.
Principal of Captain Gray Elementary, Armando Castrellon, told me they worked hard to make sure the students were safe.
“In the cafeteria, you can see we have desks and then we tape off our tables to make sure there was a 6-foot gap between the kids and then make sure they have ample room for their tray and to eat comfortably again,” Castrellon explained.
They walk in, line up, and wait for the person in front of them to get their food and get a safe distance away before the next kid grabs their tray.
After each group of students finishes lunch, staff members immediately disinfect and clean the areas before they get ready for a new group of kids to make their way in.