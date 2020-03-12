PASCO,WA- Pasco School District administrators and staff have decided to hold an emergency meeting after Governor Inslee closed schools in Western Washington Thursday.
The Pasco School District Board of Directors will hold an emergency meeting on Friday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Booth Administration Building (1215 W. Lewis Street) to discuss and take any necessary action related to Pasco School District’s emergency response plan for COVID-19 novel coronavirus. The board meeting will be livestreamed on PSD's YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/PascoSchools
More information about the District's emergency response plan for COVID-19 can be found at www.psd1.org/coronavirus