Pasco woman finds a new way to make homemade face masks due to elastic shortage

PASCO, WA - Quilters and sewers found a new calling when shortages of masks for health care workers dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak became known. A local sewer found a solution to an elastic shortage.
First, it was hoarding food and cleaning supplies. Now, basic medical supplies are in high demand, including face masks.
First responders, doctors and nurses across the country are trying to protect themselves while treating patients who may have COVID-19.
A Pasco woman, Sharon Frenette, who sews as a hobby decided to use her spare time to help others. Frenette said she started with the intention of making mask for her doctor's office, but she said once people started to donate fabric and material to her, her hobby really took off.
Frenette said there is a community of sewers on Facebook, including herself, who are having trouble finding elastics for face masks, but she has found a solution.
"And my sister-in-law is so smart, she texted me yesterday and said, dollar store headbands work," Frenette said. "And you can get multi-packs, so in my light of elastic shortage, that's where I went."
Frenetter said one hand band does one mask. So far, she has made about 60 face masks and she does not plan to stop anytime soon. Those interested in helping out the medical workers community, can click here.