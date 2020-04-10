Paycheck Protection Program (PPP): What Is It and How to Apply

TRI-CITIES, WA - President Donald Trump announced a $349 billion dollar loan initiative to help small businesses. The federal loan can help business who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.
Small businesses and nonprofits are eligible for the PPP. It stands for "Paycheck Protection Program." The loan is a small business aid initiative in the CARES Act.
The United States' Small Business Administration's (SPA) Pacific Northwest Regional Administrator, Jeremy Field said small businesses can apply for the loan now. He said the process started April 3. However, if you are a sole proprietor or independent contractor, you will be able to apply on April 10.
SBA is working in the official time frame on when people should expect to see that money.
"And again, that's all a forgivable loan, as long as 75 percent of it is the minimum goes to the paycheck of the employee as well as their health care benefits," Field said.
Other things you can use the loan to pay for is your mortgage and lease payments, as well as utilities. It is a two-year loan and the interest rate is one percent.
Field said that gives you the ability to keep your lights on, pay your most immediate overhead and make sure your employees are taken care of. He said PPP gives you eight weeks of payroll. He also said it's a simple legislation.
"So what the paycheck protection program is, is to, 'hey, all the people that you had employed, you know, February 15 hire them all back. We are going to pay for it,'" Field said. "That's why the federal government passed his legislation for."
Field said it is not difficult to quality for the loan and it does not have the same qualifications they would typically have for their SPA guarantee loan. SPA is working on making the process as easy and as efficient as possible for small businesses to get money to their employees.
Field said that is for that we can all stay home, so we can all pay for our mortgages and rents. He said we can buy groceries and safely quarantine at home to flatten the curve.
For more information, you can go to their website at sba.gov. If you are wondering who in your community is offering these loans, you can enter your zip code on their wonder finder and it will help you navigate those institutions that are ready to go.