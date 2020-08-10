OLYMPIA, WA - Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee released State requirements regarding Agricultural Events as part of Washington's Safe Start phased reopening plan.
Agricultural Events including livestock and horse exhibitions/ shows/ sales/ auctions, companion animal (dog, cats, rabbits, etc.) shows, or any substantially similar event must follow the Phase 2 Agricultural Events COVID-19 Requirements.
Phase 2 Agricultural Events COVID-19 Requirements:
Agricultural events are permitted to operate, provided all requirements in this document are met. For purposes of this guidance, an “agricultural event” includes livestock and horse exhibitions/shows/sales/auctions, companion animal (dog, cats, rabbits, etc.) shows, or any substantially similar event. Each event must adopt a written procedure for operations at least as protective as the specific requirements outlined below and complies with all employee safety and health requirements.
Event venues and staff must ensure strict adherence to all measures established by the Governor’s guidance, the Department of Labor & Industries (L&I), Coronavirus (COVID-19) Prevention: General Requirements https://lni.wa.gov/forms-publications/F414-164-000.pdf, and the Washington State Department of Health Workplace and Employer Resources & Recommendations https://www.doh.wa.gov/Coronavirus/Workplace (DOH).
All events must require participants to use cloth face coverings at a minimum.
General Event Requirements
- Require pre-registration (if applicable) to reduce in-person interaction on site.
- Require all staff and any participant including exhibitors, sellers/auctioneers, buyers, competitors, judges, and veterinarians, to stay home if they are sick.
- Limit access to only necessary participants. No spectators, vendors, guests or visitors.
- Participants that are minors may be accompanied by one adult.
- Increase distance and limit the duration of contact (no more than 15 minutes) between exhibitors, visitors, judges, veterinarians, staff, and anyone else participating the event.
- Allow for social distancing and avoid high densities of people when designing exhibits and layout of the grounds. Stagger exhibit/show/sale/auction times and use sign-up sheets with specific time assignments for use of common animal interaction areas. Examples of areas where congregation should be limited or scheduled include in- and out-gates, warmup rings, grooming stations, wash racks, vet check areas, exercise lots, and restrooms.
- Whenever possible, events should be held outdoors or in outdoor arenas with optimal ventilation. Outdoor events are limited to 50% capacity.
- Events held indoors are limited to 50% capacity or up to 50 participants at one time (not including staff) whichever is less. This may necessitate events to be scheduled in stages.
- Encourage participants observe strict biosecurity. Clean and disinfect any equipment from home before bringing them to the event and again before they take them back home.
- Discourage the sharing of items/equipment that are difficult to disinfect between participants.
- Clean and disinfect animal areas between shows or events.