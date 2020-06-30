WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla County’s application for a modified Phase 3 has been paused.
Tuesday, Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman paused Walla Walla County’s application and requested we monitor virus activity for an additional week.
As of now, businesses must continue to comply with all Phase 2 health and safety requirements. Community members are encouraged to follow the guidelines as well.
To learn more about reopening and the statewide response to COVID-19 visit coronavirus.wa.gov.