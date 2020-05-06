Police report excessive speeding during COVID-19

PASCO, WA - You may have noticed less traffic on the roads during the stay-at-home order. Well, some drivers in Franklin County are taking advantage of the empty roads.
Since people are staying home, Pasco Police said they are seeing a decrease in speeding tickets. However, since there is less traffic, Sgt. Rigo Pruneda said fewer cars on the road does not mean you can speed.
"We have noticed a couple of tickets where people are speeding excessively, just because there is no body in front of them and they are going fast, too fast," Pruneda said. "And they have been pulled over and they have been giving tickets."
Even though the weather is getting nicer, Pruneda wants to remind people that the police are still monitoring the roads. He said people are going 15, 20 to 30 miles per hour over the speed limit.
"Maybe they are also thinking that the police is not out there enforcing, but we are," Pruneda said.
Pasco Police averages around 400 tickets a month. Pruneda said with fewer people out on the roads they have been down significantly. In March, the department gave out 239 tickets. In April, they gave out under 100.
"A lot has to do with the less traffic on the road," Pruneda said.
The only thing people have changed due to COVID-19 is how they show up. Pruneda said police will continue to wear personal protective equipment or PPE.
Pasco Police posted a detailed warning on their Facebook page about street racing.