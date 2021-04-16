Pop Up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at CBC-West campus

PASCO, WA - Benton-Franklin Health District is offering a Pop-up Vaccine Clinic on Sunday focused on our food processing and agricultural workers.
The Clinic will be April 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the CBC-West location at 3110 W. Argent Rd. in Pasco.
400 Moderna vaccine doses will be given. The intention is for first doses, but second doses will not be turned away. The clinic is intended to provide a safe and convenient location for community members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Reservations are required through a private link on PrepMod. This link is not visible on the outward facing PrepMod page and individuals must have the private link url to register. Individuals can access the private link HERE.