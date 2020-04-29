Potato farmers get hit hard by coronavirus, now they are giving spud away

RITZVILLE, WA - As the nation tries to avoid a possible meat shortage, farmers in Ritzville are facing an issue on the other end, an abundance of potatoes.
Since the pandemic, farmers have not been able to ship their product overseas. So what do you do with sixty tons of potatoes? You give them away.
Restaurants have been closed, processors have slowed down and now there is a food log of produce nationwide. In eastern Washington, more than thirty billion potatoes are in storage. Local farmers are getting ready to come together to hand out these potatoes for free.
In the upcoming weeks, they will also be handling out produce to local families food banks and churches. Representative Mary Dye said farmers lost the ability to market crops globally.
"We produce a tremendous amount of potatoes, wheat and others," Dye said. "Those supply chains have been broken up and there is a lot of uncertainty right now.."
In Ritzville, farmers are proud to say they grow 65% of the world's McDonald's' french fries.
However, with many businesses closed or limited, farmers have their storage sheds full. Michele Kiesz, a Washington Association of Wheat Growers' board member said since many McDonald's are down in their sales, lots of potatoes are still sitting in bins inside potatoes shed.
In fact, a local farmer called her saying he had sixty tons of seed potatoes he needed to get rid of. Kiesz said she made some phone calls and called her local state representative, Mary Dye and asked for help.
Together, for the past few days they organized a drive-through to give away potatoes. Kiesz said farmers are donating their potatoes out of love.
"When something bad happens, they step up to the plate," Kiesz said. "They donate with their hearts and just want people to pass it forward."
Kiesz said this giveaway is a perfect way to let people know what grows in the their area, McDonald's french fries. She said farmers want you to share with your neighbors and think about the farmers who provide you produce.
Senator Mark Schoesler said the agriculture is suffering because of restaurant closures. He said it's created a ripple effect from restaurants to processors to growers and their seed growers. Seed growers have no place to go with their product. He said farmers in the area cannot bear to see their produces go to waster.
"We are going to have a lot of these to give away," Schoesler said. "We want to see good food be put to use to people who really need it while we are suffering with this economic problem."
Schoesler said he hopes to repeat a giveaway soon so none of the produce go to waste.