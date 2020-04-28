PPP loans are back: Here is what you need to know

TRI-CITIES, WA - Round two of the Paycheck Protection Program is now up and running.
Small businesses have a second chance to apply for loans after the house passed an additional $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
Like before, if you are a small business owner looking for help with payroll, PPP loan is back. It also includes mortgage, lease payments and utilities.
As long as, 75% of funds are spent on hiring back all your people, which means putting them back on payroll and giving them health insurance benefits, the loan is 100% forgivable.
The United States' Small Business Administration's (SBA) Pacific Northwest Regional Administrator, Jeremy Field said we would probably see a good loan disbursement up front.
"If you were one of the larger institutions and you had over five thousand loans, a minimum of five thousand loans, you could do a one time bulk submission to the SBA for PPP," Field said.
Field said filing in bulk might do something up front to get everybody caught up that is already in the system.
After that, SBA is doing something they call pacing. That means they are making it so that every institution, big or small, can do the small amount of loans in an hour.
"If you try to do more loans an hour than the pace that the SBA has set," Field said. "Then, you would be automatically timed out until the next hour starts."
Field said this was implemented so the lenders of every size could complete on a level playing field. He said the pacing is first come, first serve.
"The pacing will definitely slow down how quickly the money runs out," Field said.
Field said get in touch with your lenders. He said they can walk you through the loan process. For more information about Paycheck Protection Program loans, you can go to U.S. Small Business Administration's website at sba.gov.