WASHINGTON D.C.- President Donald Trump announced Sunday that he is extending social distancing guidelines until at least April 30th.
President Trump extends social distancing guidelines to April 30th
Trump cited projection models that said potentially 2.2 million people could have died had the country not put social distancing measures in place.
That's where people are urged to avoid being within six feet of others in the attempt to not spread germs and slow the spread of coronavirus.
The extension would leave the federal recommendations in place beyond Easter, April 12, by which time Trump had hoped the country and its economy could start to rev-up again. Public health officials say Easter would be too soon.
The president said that on Tuesday he expects to have his plans finalized.
Trump had expressed interest in relaxing the national guidelines at least in parts of the country less afflicted by the pandemic
